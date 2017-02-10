Metal Hammer returns with comeback issue after Team Rock went bust

Their comeback issue with Black Sabbath and Avenged Sevenfold hits news stands today

Legendary rock magazine Metal Hammer is back with its comeback issue today, after publishers Team Rock went bankrupt last year.

The title hit headlines when 73 staff were put out of work and told they would not be paid for the month of December, when parent company Team Rock went bust. After a crowdfunding campaign was launched by Orange Goblin frontman Ben Ward to help those who lost their jobs get through the Christmas period, Metal Hammer, Prog and Classic Rock magazines were all saved from closure, after being purchased by former owners Future Publishing for the price of £800,000.

Now, the comeback issue of Metal Hammer hits shelves today (Friday 1o February), featuring a joint interview with Black Sabbath and Avenged Sevenfold.

“When we were tasked with producing something special for our comeback issue, we knew we couldn’t hold any punches,” said Metal Hammer Editor-in-Chief Merlin Alderslade.

“Having Ozzy Osbourne’s final interview under the Black Sabbath moniker was epic enough, but when our good friend in Avenged Sevenfold’s M Shadows accepted our invitation to conduct this one-in-a-lifetime chat, we knew we were making history. And, if the amazing support we have received over the past two months is anything to go by, I can promise you we’re only just getting started. Thank you to everyone for the amazing love you’ve shown us during these insane few weeks. We hope this issue does you all justice.”

Comeback issues of Classic Rock and Prog Magazine are expected to come soon.

Black Sabbath meanwhile recently played their final ever gig in their hometown of Birmingham, but claim that they are ‘sure’ they will continue to record and exist as a band in some form.