Metallica’s James Hetfield admits ‘mistake’ in taking so long to release new album

Frontman says fans won't have to wait eight years for their next LP

Metallica frontman James Hetfield says he regrets taking so long to record latest album, ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct’.

The group’s tenth studio album came out last November, a whole eight years after 2008’s ‘Death Magnetic’. In the interim, Hetfield collaborated with Lou Reed on the ‘Lulu’ LP.

In a new interview, Hetfield promised “it won’t be” another eight years until Metallica make a new record. He said waiting so long to make the latest album “was a mistake.”

Talking to Straits Times, the frontman also spoke about the group’s upcoming performance at the Grammy Awards on February 12. “Music comes in trends and what not, but we haven’t gone anywhere. If we’re still popular enough to play the Grammys, that’s cool,” he said. The group are also nominated for Best Rock Song with ‘Hardwired’.

Asked how the band managed to return to form, he replied: “I don’t want to figure it out. What we have to offer is honesty and we love what we do. We’re writing songs we want to hear and that’s important,” adding: “We’re not trying to recreate something that worked before or try a different genre or do some other crazy thing that’s not us.”

Earlier this month, Hetfield appeared on the trailer for Addicted To Porn: Chasing The Cardboard Butterfly, an anti-pornography documentary which he narrates. “In this controversial film, award-winning filmmaker Justin Hunt dissects the impact of pornography on societies around the globe, from how it affects the brain of the individual, to how modern technology leads to greater exposure to youth, to watching it literally tear a family apart,” the synopsis reads.