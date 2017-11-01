Watch Metallica cover Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’ in Birmingham

The metal band's Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo played the 1970 track during a jam session at their gig in the second city earlier this week

Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo performed a cover of Black Sabbath‘s ‘War Pigs’ during the band’s gig in Birmingham earlier this week – watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

Metallica played a sold-out show at the city’s Genting Arena on Monday (October 30) as part of their ongoing WorldWired tour. The band will next perform in Antwerp, Belgium later tonight (November 1).

With the heavy metal band setting aside time in their set each night for Hammett and Trujillo to jam together, the guitarist and bassist paid homage to Birmingham’s music heritage by performing a cover of Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’ during their gig at the Genting – the same venue where the Ozzy Osbourne-led band played their final-ever shows back in February.

Watch footage of Hammett and Trujillo’s cover of ‘War Pigs’ below.

Last week, Metallica covered Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ during their show at the Manchester Arena.

Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, meanwhile, has revealed that his cancer will “probably” return in the years to come.

“According to my oncologist, the professor, he said it’s probably gonna come back,” Iommi disclosed. “So it’s hard to sort of go, ‘Oh, well, that’s brilliant then.’ But I do live [day] by day now, and just every day is a winner, really. And we’ll see. I hope it doesn’t come back, but you never know.”