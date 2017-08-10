Watch Metallica sing Rihanna, Disney songs and serenade shoppers in ‘Carpool Karaoke’ clip

Full episode will air next week (August 15)

A clip has been released ahead of the next episode of the new Carpool Karaoke TV series, with Metallica starring in next week’s instalment.

The series, a spin-off from Corden’s popular Late Late Show bit, will stream exclusively on Apple Music. Corden won’t appear in every episode, but he teamed up with Smith for the launch episode, which debuted last week (August 8).

Next week’s episode drops on Tuesday (August 15), with this teaser clip seeing Metallica singing Rihanna and Disney songs before serenading shoppers in a supermarket.

Watch below:

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has downplayed the chances of him ever appearing on ‘Carpool Karaoke’, slamming host James Corden as a ‘knobhead’.

The Oasis turned solo star was being interviewed by GQ when he was asked if he’d follow in the footsteps of the likes of Adele, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey and Lady Gaga in sitting in the passenger seat and singing along with the host.

“No, thank you very much,” replied Gallagher. “No fucking chance mate. With that fat bloke from Kevin and Perry?”

His partner Debbie Gwyther then replied: “It’s called Gavin and Stacey and you’ve never watched it,” before Gallagher concluded “I don’t need to watch it to know I won’t like it. James Corden is a knobhead.”