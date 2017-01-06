Listen to Metallica discuss how they wrote ‘Moth Into Flame’

James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich guested on the latest episode of The Song Exploder podcast to discuss the song

Metallica have discussed how they wrote ‘Moth Into Flame’ in a new podcast.

Frontman James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich appeared on the latest episode of the podcast Song Exploder, which was posted earlier today (January 6). The two discussed how they wrote the recent single, which featured on Metallica’s tenth studio album ‘Hardwired… to Self-Destruct’.

Listen to Hetfield and Ulrich dissect ‘Moth Into Flame’ on The Song Exploder podcast below.

Song Exploder: METALLICA by Hrishikesh Hirway Metallica formed in 1981. They were teenagers. Since then, they’ve gone on to become one of the most successful bands of all time, selling over 110 million records worldwide. In November 2016, they released their tenth album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct. In this episode, the song “Moth into Flame” gets taken apart by singer and guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich.

Hetfield had previously stated that ‘Moth Into Flame’ had been inspired by watching the acclaimed Amy Winehouse documentary, Amy.

“Just watching that movie was extremely saddening – how her life went from such a lively joyous person, to someone who was just trying to escape the reality of where she was,” he told Canadian radio’s 102.1 The Edge last month.

“It really hit me in the one part of the movie where she was lost in her mind, it seemed, and she was just leaving her flat in England. The press were just hanging out in front of her place all the time, snapping these pictures of her. ‘Hey, Amy, how’s it going?’ Talking to her like they know her.”

Listen to ‘Moth Into Flame’ below.

Metallica’s first album in eight years, ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct’, was released last month (November). They were beaten to the UK number one by Little Mix.