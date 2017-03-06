Watch Metallica and Iggy Pop team up at Mexico City show

The metal veterans also recently joined forces with Lady Gaga

Metallica were joined by Iggy Pop last night (March 5) at a gig in Mexico City.

They teamed up for a performance of The Stooges’ 1969 anthem ‘T.V. Eye’.

“Metallica has much respect for the man coming out here to sing a song with us. And we’re grateful that he’s been able to be on this Mexico City tour with us,” Metallica singer James Hetfield told the audience. “Please show your sign of respect and love for Mr. Iggy Pop.” You can watch footage of the performance below.

Meanwhile, Metallica were recently named Best International Band supported by Austin, Texas at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.

The metal group were up against the likes of Tame Impala, Green Day, Kings Of Leon, A Tribe Called Quest and Tegan And Sara in the category.

They recently revealed that they plan to ‘fast-forward to the next chapter’ of working with Lady Gaga – sparking rumours of a collaborative album.

They recently performed a special duet with Gaga at the Grammys – before a stagehand was blamed for frontman James Hetfield’s mic being unplugged.

“[She is the] quintessential perfect fifth member of this band. Her voice, her attitude, her outlook on everything is so awesome,” drummer Lars Ulrich said. “[The performance] was so effortless and organic and she just has the spirit of hard rock and metal flowing through her veins. It comes really easy for her. There’s nothing contrived; she just has this super warm, easy energy.”

Pop meanwhile, recently teamed up with Danger Mouse to collaborate on the soundtrack of crime thriller Gold.

The pair recently received a Golden Globe nomination for their contribution to the Matthew McConaughey-starring film, directed by Stephen Gaghan.

Speaking of working with Danger Mouse, whose real name is Brian Burton, Pop added: “In the studio, he very assiduously and energetically directed the vocal, which is what I want when you’re working with a producer.”

“Phrasing, intonation, vowel pronunciation – a lot of stuff like that. Little by little, the thing kept getting better and more conversational and less sing-songy,” he added.