Watch Metallica’s James Hetfield reflect on Chris Cornell’s death

Frontman urges fans to 'let each other know how you’re doing'

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has responded to the death of late Soundgarden and Audioslave singer Chris Cornell.

Grunge legend Cornell was found dead in his hotel room on May 17. He was aged just 52-years-old. While Cornell’s death is being treated as a suicide, his family have claimed that prescription drugs may have contributed towards him taking his own life.

Speaking about the news in a recent interview, Hetfield said: “Well, it does make you hug those around you, for sure — bandmates, family that’s out here, family at home. It makes you realise that, you know, there is a darkness that anyone and everyone can find and feel that they’re trapped in.”

Hetfield added: “And when you’re there — and at least I know the depth of my darkness at times — it is difficult when you’re in that space to even fathom that there’s someone there that can help you or has been through that before. Sometimes you’re at such a loss. I can’t… obviously can’t explain what he was going through, but we all have our darknesses. And check in with each other — check in with each other. Let each other know how you’re doing.”

Meanwhile, Cornell has been cremated at private ceremony ahead of funeral later this week. While it was previously confirmed that he will laid to rest at a funeral at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday May 26, now TMZ report that Cornell was cremated at the same venue yesterday in a private service attended by wife Vicky, brother Peter and friends Linda Ramone and J.D. King.

Sources also claim that fans will later be able to visit the site of his burial following his funeral later this week.