Watch Metallica’s James Hetfield “hurt his ego” after falling down a hole at Amsterdam concert

Frontman said he was 'okay' after incident

Metallica frontman James Hetfield suffered a fall during his band’s gig in the Netherlands last night (Monday, September 4).

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The thrash metal legends were performing their song ‘Now That We’re Dead’ from the band’s 2016 album ‘Hardwired… to Self-Destruct’ at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam when Hetfield fell down a hole on the stage’s floor.

After being helped up by security guards, Hetfield finished the song before telling the crowd: “Yes, I’m okay. My ego? Not so much. We’re fine. It hurt my feelings a little bit, maybe. But I can tell you about it now that it’s done.

Watch the incident in the clip below:

It’s not the first on-stage injury that Hetfield has suffered. In 1992, the frontman endured second-degree burns due to a faulty pyro explosion during his band’s tour with Guns N’ Roses.

Meanwhile, Hetfield recently said that despite his band’s longevity they could still “fall apart at any moment”.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the singer said: “The band can still pretty much fall apart at any moment, but we don’t want that. We know too much now. It’s come with time and growing up together, going through tons of shit together and possibly maturing”.

“We know where all the nuclear buttons are with each other, but we don’t push ’em. We love what we do, and we want to keep it going”.