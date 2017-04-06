Metallica’s James Hetfield refuses to reveal his opinion of Trump

Frontman says he 'hates' politics in new interview

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has said that he will keep his thoughts about Donald Trump to himself, arguing in a new interview that politics “separates” people.

The singer’s bandmates have been vocal about their anti-Trump views in recent months. Drummer Lars Ulrich recently criticised Donald Trump’s plans for a Mexico border wall on Mexican TV, while in January, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett hit out at Trump, writing on Twitter: “Pay attention people! Stand up for truth, compassion and togetherness. Don’t settle for anything less. Reject lies, fear-mongering, misguided anger. The system wants us divided, so it’s easier to control us emotionally.”

However, speaking to Chilean newspaper La Tercer, Hetfield said: “Everyone has an opinion about Donald Trump, I think. My opinion stays with me.” He added: “I’m a singer and guitar player in a rock band. I hate politics. I don’t wanna talk about politics. It’s not important to me. What’s important to me is connecting people with music. Politics, religion… they separate people.”

“If I sit here and say that I hate Trump or I love Trump, someone will think, ‘Oh, I don’t like his music anymore.’ It’s silly. So I like to keep it about music,” Hetfield continued.

Asked if Trump has ushered in a “new America”, Hetfield responded: “It’s always a new America when someone comes in. But it’s about balance. You have far left, far right, and it goes back and forth to keep it balanced. In the middle is the best, we know that. In the middle… accepting everything, understanding everything. But it’s not like that. People aren’t like that. Humans aren’t like that.”

Last year, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich said he would consider moving back to Denmark if Trump became President.

