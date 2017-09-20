Metallica unveil unheard classic live version of ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’
The track was recorded in 1986 and is taken from their upcoming reissue of 'Master Of Puppets'
Metallica have unveiled a previously unheard live rendition of their classic ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’. Check it out on NME first below.
The track was recorded at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA on August 3, 1986 – and is taken from the remastered deluxe box set and 3-CD expanded edition of the upcoming reissue of their seminal album, ‘Master of Puppets’.
The show in question was the last show of Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Ultimate Sin’ tour, and saw Metallica playing with John Marshall on rhythm guitar, as frontman James had broken his arm earlier in the summer.
Metallica’s reissue of ‘Master Of Puppets’ will be released on November 10. For details and to pre-order, visit here. Watch James Hetfield unboxing the set below.
Check out their full list of UK dates in support of latest album ‘Hardwired… To Self Destruct’ below.
October 22 2017 – London, The O2 Arena
October 24 2017 – London, The O2 Arena
October 26, 2017 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro
October 28, 2017 – Manchester, Arena
October 30, 2017 – Birmingham, Genting Arena
Earlier this year, Metallica were named Best International Band supported by Austin, Texas at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.
The band couldn’t make it to the ceremony due to other commitments, but sent a short video of them accepting the award in Copenhagen.
Holding the middle finger trophy, the group apologised for not being present at the ceremony and thanked fans for voting for them.
“Hello there, all our furry feathered friends,” said drummer Lars Ulrich, stood beside bandmates Robert Trujillo and James Hetfield. “It’s three quarters of Metallica hitting you from Copenhagen.
“We’re bummed we couldn’t be there tonight to join you in all the middle fingering going around the joint, but we’re very appreciative of this. We hope you guys are having a crazy and fun night. Kirk [Hammett], who is also an international kind of guy, sends his love.”