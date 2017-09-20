Metallica unveil unheard classic live version of ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’

The track was recorded in 1986 and is taken from their upcoming reissue of 'Master Of Puppets'

Metallica have unveiled a previously unheard live rendition of their classic ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’. Check it out on NME first below.

The track was recorded at Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA on August 3, 1986 – and is taken from the remastered deluxe box set and 3-CD expanded edition of the upcoming reissue of their seminal album, ‘Master of Puppets’.

The show in question was the last show of Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Ultimate Sin’ tour, and saw Metallica playing with John Marshall on rhythm guitar, as frontman James had broken his arm earlier in the summer.

Metallica’s reissue of ‘Master Of Puppets’ will be released on November 10. For details and to pre-order, visit here. Watch James Hetfield unboxing the set below.