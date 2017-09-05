Metallica and Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic among musicians to join ‘I’m Listening’ suicide prevention campaign

Halsey, Logic and Passion Pit's Michael Angelakos will also take part in the radio-led initiative, which kicks off today (September 5)

Metallica and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic are among the musicians to have signed up to the suicide prevention campaign ‘I’m Listening’.

This new mental health awareness initiative has been launched in the US today (September 5) through the broadcast company Entercom, which will also broadcast a two-hour radio special from Seattle at 10am on September 10 to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

As well as Metallica and Novoselic, Halsey, Logic and Passion Pit‘s Michael Angelakos are among the musicians to have also signed up to the ‘I’m Listening’ campaign, which will focus on breaking the stigma attached to discussions about mental health.

Artists will share personal stories about their own struggles with mental health during the September 10 broadcast, as well as offering help and resources to listeners.

Discussions during the programme will include advice on how to talk with friends and family about mental health, what to do if someone you know is struggling with depression, and how to get involved with suicide prevention initiatives.

Speaking about his involvement in the campaign, Novoselic said: “Depression, coupled with other factors, can be lethal. Mental health conditions are underrated and I’m pleased to be part of the I’m Listening campaign to help educate the community.”

Last week, Foo Fighters spoke out on suicide and mental health issues in the wake of the deaths of both Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell.

For help and advice on mental health issues: