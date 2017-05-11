Metallica want to be the first band to play in space

The metal veterans once broke a world record playing seven continents across the planet

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has admitted that the band have ambitions to play in space.

In 2013, the metal veterans set a world record by playing all seven continents in a year. But now they’ve admitted they want to break another record.

“Living in San Francisco which is the gateway to the future, obviously all those things are being planned around San Francisco to a degree so I feel that we are close to that [playing in space] as we can be,” Ulrich told SiriusXM Radio.

“There’s a few feelers out to a few people – nothing worth giving away yet.”

He added: “I don’t really want to commit to anything other than to say that if there really is a possibility for this to happen, then we will happily be at the very front of that line.

“I think we’ve shown over the last few decades that that sense of spirit, that sense of adventure still burns in us and that we would love to, and would bend over backwards to, make anything out of the ordinary happen, so watch this space.”

Meanwhile, bassist Robert Trujillo recently joined his 12-year-old son Tye onstage with Korn.

Tye was announced as a temporary replacement for long-time Korn bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu last month after “unforeseen circumstances” prevented Fieldy from joining their South American run. Footage recently emerged as he made his live debut with the band.

Korn recently spoke to NME about their new 12-year-old bassist.

“It’s good, we’re having fun! He’s having a great time,” the band’s guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer said. “His dad’s out here with us, just hanging out, shootin’ the shit and catching up. [Tye] knows like 17, 18 Korn songs, and he knows them really well – it’s crazy. All the stops, and the breaks… it’s crazy to see somebody that young so talented. He’s gonna be a professional musician, and to know that at that early of an age is just inspiring.”