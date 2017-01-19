Metallica’s James Hetfield has narrated an anti-porn documentary

It's called 'Addicted To Porn: Chasing The Cardboard Butterfly'.

Metallica‘s James Hetfield has leant his voice to a new anti-porn documentary.

The documentary, which is titled Addicted To Porn: Chasing The Cardboard Butterfly, has been directed by acclaimed director Justin Hunt. Hetfield also narrated Hunt’s 2011 film Absent, which zoomed on in absent and disengaged fathers.

The film’s synopsis explains: “In this controversial film, award-winning filmmaker Justin Hunt dissects the impact of pornography on societies around the globe, from how it affects the brain of the individual, to how modern technology leads to greater exposure to youth, to watching it literally tear a family apart.

“In what may well be one of the most devastating issues in modern culture, this film will break down the damage that porn is doing to us a human race and leave you thinking that it’s clearly time that we start taking porn addiction much more seriously.”

Watch the trailer below.

Metallica released their tenth studio album ‘Hardwired… to Self-Destruct’ last November.

Hetfield recently talked about how album track ‘Moth Into Flame’ had been inspired by watching the acclaimed Amy Winehouse documentary, Amy.

“Just watching that movie was extremely saddening – how her life went from such a lively joyous person, to someone who was just trying to escape the reality of where she was,” he told Canadian radio’s 102.1 The Edge.

“It really hit me in the one part of the movie where she was lost in her mind, it seemed, and she was just leaving her flat in England. The press were just hanging out in front of her place all the time, snapping these pictures of her. ‘Hey, Amy, how’s it going?’ Talking to her like they know her.”

Hetfield also explained recently how the band’s Lou Reed collaboration, ‘Lulu’, came about.