Metro Boomin weighs in on that Diplo and Rihanna drama

Diplo says he had connections with the rapper before "anyone knew who he was"

Earlier this week (Aug 8), Diplo revealed the reason why Rihanna refuses to work with him.

The producer spoke out in an interview with GQ Style, saying: “I just want her on a Major Lazer song. She’s like the one artist that we can’t ever get.”

He opened up to the mag about his attempts to get the singer to collaborate with him. “I played her ‘Lean On’. She was like, ‘I don’t do house music’. I face-palmed so hard on that one,” he said.

Later, he mentioned St. Louis rapper Metro Boomin, claiming to have early connections with the hip hop artist. “Another time I had a session with [Rihanna], and Future was also invited. The Weeknd was there. Metro Boomin was there before anybody knew who he was. I was so contact high,” he said.

Metro Boomin has chimed in on the conversation, playfully tweeting the quote and then adding, “don’t speak 4 everybody nigga”. See the tweet below.

It seems it was all in jest, as he followed up the initial call-out with tweets saying it was “all love,” later joking that “hot new hip hop turning into People magazine.” See those below.

Diplo has previously admitted that ‘Lean On’ was originally offered to both Nicki Minaj and Rihanna, but given to MØ when both singers turned it down.

Following the song’s success, Diplo called their decision “a blessing in disguise.”

However, he doesn’t seem too bothered by Rihanna’s decision.

“I think before we’re all done, she’ll be on a song of ours,” he told GQ.

“Hopefully. But if not, I don’t really care.”