Metronomy’s Joe Mount on what to expect from their 2017 tour and working with Robyn

Expect new songs, greatest hits and 'chill pyro'

Metronomy’s Joe Mount has spoken out about his plans for the band’s 2017 world tour, headlining festivals and working with Robyn on her next album. Watch our video interview with Mount above.

Mount was speaking on the red carpet at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 when he revealed his hopes for their first headline shows in two years – bringing ‘hits and low overheads’ to their gigs in support of their acclaimed 2016 album ‘Summer 08’.

“It will have almost been two years since we played, so in the group chat everyone is quite excited,” Mount told NME. “We’re going to start rehearsing May, so I don’t know yet. We’re banding about words like ‘chill’. The plan is to come back and make it look chill. I don’t know what that means, but we’re hopefully going to play some new songs, some greatest hits, chill pyro.”

Their last UK shows saw them headline events like Field Day and Festival No.6. “To be honest, it crept up on us a bit really,” Mount said about headlining festivals. “The funny thing is you wonder ‘what does it take to do it?’ Then you realise that it just takes time and fans… five years ago, I’d have been like ‘oh we could never do that’ – but it’s a nice thing to do.”

As for future collaborations, the frontman, songwriter and producer said he was hoping to continue to work with Robyn on her upcoming album.

“I’ve been working with people on my own stuff, some new stuff, and I’m off to see Robyn in March to try and do some stuff with her,” he told NME. “I’ve just been a bit of family man recently…but everytime I do something with Robyn I get very excited, so hopefully I’ll be heavily involved in her next record but we’ll see.”

As well as having a string of festival dates confirmed, Metronomy’s upcoming UK headline tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

Tue May 16 2017 – GLASGOW O2 ABC

Wed May 17 2017 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Fri May 19 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton