Mexican cartel claims responsibility for BPM Festival shooting

Officials are investigating signs allegedly left by a cartel in Playa Del Carmen.

A Mexican cartel has claimed responsibility for the shooting at the Blue Parrot nightclub during BPM Festival in Playa del Carmen on Monday (January 16) that left five people dead.

On Tuesday morning, four signs appearing to address the festival’s Canadian co-founder Phillip Pulitano were hung up around the city.

According to local publication Semanario Playa News, the blankets were spray-painted with a message signed by Fayo Z, reportedly the nickname of Rafael del Angel Velez Morales, the known leader of the Zetas cartel.

The text reads, (translated from Spanish): “This is a sign that we are already here because you didn’t align PHILLIP -BPM, it is the beginning we are going to cut the heads of Golfos, PELONES and chapulines, Atte [Sincerely] el FAYO Z from the old SCHOOL”.

Also known as Los Zetas, the Zetas cartel operates in the northern region of Quintana Roo, within which Playa Del Carmen resides. It is considered one of the most dangerous and violent cartels within Mexico by the US government.

According to Billboard, Quintana Roo’s attorney general, Miguel Angel Pech, said investigators were looking into whether the banner referred to the BPM music festival or one of its organisers.

Officials confirmed on Monday, that three security workers and two clubgoers were killed and 15 injured in the shooting.

Playa Del Carmen’s mayor has announced that all future electronic music festivals in the city are cancelled.