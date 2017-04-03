MGMT confirm that they’ve finished recording their new album

It'll be the band's first album since their self-titled third record, which came out in 2013

MGMT have appeared to confirm that they have finished recording their long-awaited new album.

The Connecticut outfit – whose primary members are Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser – have been busy working on the follow-up to their self-titled third album, which was released in 2013. Late last year, the band promised fans that they would return in 2017 before clarifying in November that they intended to release new music “ASAP”.

Progress on the new record appears to be near completion following a tweet sent out by the band over the weekend. Posting on Saturday (April 1), the band wrote: “Possibly just sang last singing for new album?! Title track.” This follows previous updates issued via Twitter in the past two weeks, which have seen the band keep their fans up to speed with the latest goings on in the studio.

See the tweets below.

MGMT had been expected to return in 2016, after declaring on Christmas Day 2015 that they would “re-dominate your mind hole” the following year. However, no new material surfaced and the band later clarified: “Meant to say MGMT re-dominates your mind hole in *2017”.

Back in May 2016, Mac DeMarco responded to rumours that he would be collaborating with MGMT in the near future.