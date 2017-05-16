MGMT in ‘last few days of mixing’ new album ‘Little Dark Age’
Band preparing follow-up to their 2013 self-titled record
MGMT have provided another update on progress of their upcoming new album.
The band recently confirmed that their new record will be called ‘Little Dark Age’, now taking to Twitter to write: “Fine tuning in the studio, Last few days of mixing!”. See that tweet beneath.
Last month, MGMT confirmed that their new album is finished and set for release this year. Last week, they debuted material from ‘Little Dark Age’ live at Beale Street Music Festival in Tennessee – watch footage from that set here. The band are set to perform at a number of North American and Canadian festivals this summer – full dates can be found here.
The Connecticut outfit – whose primary members are Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser – have been busy working on the follow-up to their 2013 self-titled third album.
MGMT had been expected to return in 2016, after declaring on Christmas Day 2015 that they would “re-dominate your mind hole” the following year. However, no new material surfaced and the band later clarified: “Meant to say MGMT re-dominates your mind hole in 2017”.
Back in May 2016, Mac DeMarco responded to rumours that he would be collaborating with MGMT in the near future.
DeMarco said: “[VanWyngarden] lives in the same neighborhood as me, so we’re homies. I don’t know, maybe I should leave it as a mystery. I’m not recording on any MGMT albums, just my own record, but who knows?”