MGMT in ‘last few days of mixing’ new album ‘Little Dark Age’

Band preparing follow-up to their 2013 self-titled record

MGMT have provided another update on progress of their upcoming new album.

The band recently confirmed that their new record will be called ‘Little Dark Age’, now taking to Twitter to write: “Fine tuning in the studio, Last few days of mixing!”. See that tweet beneath.

Last month, MGMT confirmed that their new album is finished and set for release this year. Last week, they debuted material from ‘Little Dark Age’ live at Beale Street Music Festival in Tennessee – watch footage from that set here. The band are set to perform at a number of North American and Canadian festivals this summer – full dates can be found here.

The Connecticut outfit – whose primary members are Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser – have been busy working on the follow-up to their 2013 self-titled third album.

