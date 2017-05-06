From their first show of 2017, at Beale Street Music Festival

MGMT debuted new material from their forthcoming fourth album last night (May 5) at Beale Street Music Festival in Tennessee, almost immediately after promising their fans they would release new music in 2017.

In April 2017, the band confirmed that their as-yet untitled fourth album was finished, and yesterday (May 5), the band wrote in a newsletter to their fans: “Incredibly soon we will get back up on the horse of live music in Memphis. And from atop this great horse we will play old songs and new songs. New songs from our new album that you will newly hear this year!”

Fan-caught footage [via Stereogum] shows the band playing two new songs, though Setlist.fm lists that five new songs were played for the first time: ‘Little Dark Age’, ‘James’, ‘Goodbye Horses’, ‘Me and Michael’, and ‘When You Die’. See clips below:

New MGMT #mgmt A post shared by Eric Decker (@decep17) on May 5, 2017 at 9:44pm PDT

A post shared by Rich (@zer0.kelv1n) on May 5, 2017 at 9:33pm PDT

Since the band released their self-titled third album in 2013, they have not put out any new music. In December 2015 they declared that they would “re-dominate your mind hole” the following year, but no new material surfaced in 2016. The band later clarified: “Meant to say MGMT re-dominates your mind hole in 2017”. The band’s Ben Goldwasser and Andrew VanWyngarden have produced a new album from Simon Doom, ‘Babyman’, which is due out on May 19.

Last May, Mac DeMarco commented on rumours that he would be collaborating with MGMT: “[VanWyngarden] lives in the same neighborhood as me, so we’re homies,” he said. “I don’t know, maybe I should leave it as a mystery. I’m not recording on any MGMT albums, just my own record, but who knows?”