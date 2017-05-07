MGMT reveal new album title

The band have revealed more info on their fourth album in a teaser trailer

MGMT have revealed that their upcoming new album will be called ‘Little Dark Age’.

The new info comes from a teaser trailer for the follow-up to 2013’s ‘MGMT’, posted to Instagram by the band this evening (May 7). “We want you to be excited,” the caption reads. “Here’s a “making of” teaser video by @avidmacnutt to wet your whistles with audio visual scraps from the germination of the forthcoming album LITTLE DARK AGE”. Watch the video below.

Last month, MGMT confirmed that their new album is finished and set for release this year. On Friday night, they debuted material from ‘Little Dark Age’ live at Beale Street Music Festival in Tennessee – watch footage from that set here. The band are set to perform at a number of North American and Canadian festivals this summer – full dates can be found here.

The Connecticut outfit – whose primary members are Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser – have been busy working on the follow-up to their 2013 self-titled third album.