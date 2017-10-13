Are MGMT teasing their return?
MGMT appear to be teasing fans of their return with what may well be the release of new music.
Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the band’s long-awaited fourth album for some time. They last released their self-titled record in 2013, and earlier this summer said that the follow-up ‘Little Dark Age’ was ‘completely finished.
Now, it looks like the wait is finally over, after the band shared a short clip of what appears to be new music – along with the caption #LittleDarkAge.
MGMT had been expected to return in 2016, after declaring on Christmas Day 2015 that they would “re-dominate your mind hole” the following year. However, no new material surfaced and the band later clarified: “Meant to say MGMT re-dominates your mind hole in 2017”.
Back in May 2016, Mac DeMarco responded to rumours that he would be collaborating with MGMT in the near future.