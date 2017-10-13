Are MGMT teasing their return?

Hear some new music from MGMT

MGMT appear to be teasing fans of their return with what may well be the release of new music.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the band’s long-awaited fourth album for some time. They last released their self-titled record in 2013, and earlier this summer said that the follow-up ‘Little Dark Age’ was ‘completely finished.

Now, it looks like the wait is finally over, after the band shared a short clip of what appears to be new music – along with the caption #LittleDarkAge.