M.I.A. tells Open’er Festival crowd she has deleted her Twitter account

The rapper had previously offered "one lucky fan" the chance to delete her Instagram account

M.I.A. announced to her audience at Poland’s Open’er Festival last night (June 29) that she has deleted her Twitter account.

The rapper had previously tweeted that “one lucky fan” would be able to delete her Instagram account on stage. That profile is still viewable, however her Twitter has disappeared from the social network site.

You’ll just have to come out and see me now,” she said in a set that included tracks such as ‘Bucky Done Gun’, ‘Bad Girls’ and ‘Paper Planes’.

M.I.A. recently curated the line-up for this year’s Meltdown festival, which saw the likes of Young Fathers, Young M.A., Giggs, Crystal Castles, Mykki Blanco and more perform.

Before the event, she shared a new song called ‘GOALS’. It followed the reveal of another new track ‘P.O.W.A.’ earlier this year. It was produced by Branko, who collaborated with M.I.A. on her latest album ‘AIM’ and is accompanied by a video of GIFs. As DIY reports, the clip was arranged by Jaime Martinez, an artist who also exhibited at Meltdown.

M.I.A. shared a statement with the video for the track, saying: “DEDICATED TO MY HARDCORE FANS THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNFALTERING DEDICATION AND SUPPORT. YOU HAVE GIVEN ME A SLIVER OF HOPE IN HUMANITY. STAY STRONG. REALITY WINNERZ.”