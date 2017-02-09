MIA denies that she disses Rihanna and Madonna on new single ‘POWA’

Singer has unveiled an accompanying video for the track

MIA has denied that she disses fellow female pop stars like Rihanna and Madonna in her new single.

‘POWA’, which was revealed yesterday along with a stunning music video, sees MIA declare: “I’m not Rihanna, I’m not Madonna, I’m not Mariah or Ariana/I’m been around in this world causing drama/The real spice girl, hot girl power.”

MIA has now taken to Twitter to clarify: “This is not a dis, its just not an “alternative fact”. Difference is good”. See her tweet in full beneath.

‘POWA’ also sees the singer take aim at Donald Trump. “Throw up my finger and I’m taking on the [Trump] Tower and Super-kala fascist racist espi-ala-tazors,” MIA says in the track.

Its video features a Trump-like wall and MIA in a bed of flowers reminiscent to that of Beyonce’s pregnancy photo.

Earlier this week (February 7), MIA revealed that she will be curating this year’s Meltdown Festival. She will oversee the annual cultural event at London’s Southbank Centre from June 9 to 18.

“For me this Meltdown will be about putting on a musical week that shows different types of music which have inspired each other to exist,” she said in a statement.

“Genres that support other genres, redefining the concept of a melting pot. Respect the history, don’t live in it. I plan to bring together music’s best forward thinkers who have contributed to all our lives. When music acts as inspiration, it’s boundary-less.”

Meltdown Festival launched at London’s Southbank Centre in 1993. Last year’s event was curated by Elbow’s Guy Garvey and previous curators have included Jarvis Cocker, Yoko Ono, David Byrne, Massive Attack, Morrissey and Anohni.

MIA released latest album ‘AIM’ last September and said repeatedly in the build-up to its release that it would be her last.

Read: MIA Final Rebellion – The Full NME Cover Interview