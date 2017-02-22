MIA pleads with Radiohead to play her Meltdown Festival

This year's curator has promised 'different types of music which have inspired each other to exist'

MIA has publicly reached out to Radiohead, asking if the band would play Meltdown Festival, which she curates this year.

As recently announced, MIA will oversee the annual cultural event series at London’s Southbank Centre from June 9 to 18.

The line-up has not yet been confirmed but MIA has taken to Twitter to tweet directly at Radiohead: “I know it’s a long shot but I live for long shots, please come play Meltdown”, along with the prayer emoji. See that tweet below.

As Pitchfork points out, Radiohead are playing shows in Sweden, Denmark, Italy and the Netherlands during the Meltdown dates.

Radiohead have not yet publicly responded to the message.

Upon announcing the news that she’s curating this year’s festival, MIA said: “For me this Meltdown will be about putting on a musical week that shows different types of music which have inspired each other to exist.”

She added: “Genres that support other genres, redefining the concept of a melting pot. Respect the history, don’t live in it. I plan to bring together music’s best forward thinkers who have contributed to all our lives. When music acts as inspiration, it’s boundary-less.”

Meltdown Festival launched at London’s Southbank Centre in 1993. Last year’s event was curated by Elbow’s Guy Garvey and previous curators have included Jarvis Cocker, Yoko Ono, David Byrne, Massive Attack, Morrissey and Anohni.

Watch MIA speak at the VO5 NME Awards 2017: