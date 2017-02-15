M.I.A. wins Best British Female Artist at the VO5 NME Awards 2017

The revolutionary rapper dedicated her award to "the hood, immigrants and migrants"

M.I.A. has been named Best British Female at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.

The rapper, who released her “last” album ‘AIM’ last year, came out on top in a category that also saw Adele, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Kate Tempest and PJ Harvey nominated.

Goldie handed the prize to the star, who dedicated her award to migrants. “This should have been mine a long fucking time ago. I just wanna shout out to all the poor people, because I feel like the music industry has changed. I wanna symbolise the fact that needs to happen again,” she declared, adding: “Music needs to represent and give chances to people that are actually from the hood, immigrants and migrants. That’s what it needs to be about again and that’s what you’re gonna get. This is for all of them.”

Voting for the VO5 NME Awards 2017 is now closed. Following thousand votes from NME readers, Beyonce led the pack going into the ceremony with five nominations. The 1975, Skepta, Christine And The Queens and Bastille followed closely behind with four nods each.

A host of stars and musicians have already hit the red carpet, including Bastille, Charli XCX, Sunflower Bean and Slaves.

Bastille opened the ceremony tonight at London’s O2 Academy Brixton with a live performance of ‘Good Grief’, which is in the running for Best Track supported by Red Stripe. It also features on their second album ‘Wild World’, which is also up for Best Album supported by HMV.

In addition to Pet Shop Boys and Bastille, Dua Lipa will perform. Wiley will make a special appearance after collecting the Outstanding Contribution To Music award and the Bands4Refugees supergroup will perform covers to raise funds and awareness for Help Refugees.