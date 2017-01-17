Michael Bublé reportedly pulls out of hosting BRIT Awards amid son’s cancer battle

Bublé announced in November that his three-year-old son, Noah, was battling with liver cancer

Michael Bublé has reportedly pulled out of hosting next month’s BRIT Awards amid his young son’s battle with cancer.

The 2017 BRIT Awards nominations were announced last week (January 14), with the likes of Skepta and David Bowie leading the nominees. Set to take place on February 22, this year’s awards – which will be its 37th edition – will again be held at The O2 in London. Live performances on the night will come from The 1975, Emeli Sandé and Little Mix.

Bublé had announced back in November that his three-year-old son, Noah, was battling with liver cancer. A statement at the time read: “We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US. We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.”

The Sun now reports that Bublé will no longer host the BRITs next month, with a source saying that the singer’s “priority is his family”. The BRITs are now reportedly looking for a replacement host.

Meanwhile, many have praised this year’s BRITs nominations for their diversity. However, Laura Mvula has responded to being snubbed by this year’s BRIT Awards, saying that she is “genuinely hurt” to have missed out on a nomination.