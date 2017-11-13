Michael Buble to headline British Summer Time 2018 in Hyde Park

The Canadian crooner is back...

Michael Buble has been announced as the latest headliner for next year’s British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park, playing his only UK gig of 2018.

The Canadian crooner will play the massive show on Friday 13 July, and is the third headliner to be revealed after it was announced that Roger Waters and Bruno Mars will also be gracing the Hyde Park stage for their own dates next summer.

Tickets are set to go on general sale from Friday 17th November at 9AM, ranging from £67.95 for general admission to £229.95 for entry to the Diamond Circle. You can buy them here.

Amazon customers are also able to take advantage of a pre-sale from Wednesday 15th November at 9AM, which can be accessed here.

James Kind, Senior Vice President of AEG Presents, said of the show: ‘I am thrilled to be able to welcome Michael Bublé to the Great Oak stage next year.July 13 is going to an amazing night for his fans.’

Buble’s show will see him following in the footsteps of the likes of The Killers, Justin Bieber, Tom Petty, Green Day and many more who headlined last year, and The Rolling Stones, The Strokes, and Florence + The Machine among those who graced the stage at London’s huge Hyde Park Festival in the past.