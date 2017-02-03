Michael Bublé issues update on son’s cancer battle

Singer's three-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer last year

Michael Bublé has said that his son is “progressing well” during his cancer treatment.

Bublé announced last November that his three-year-old son, Noah, was battling with liver cancer. The singer recently pulled out of hosting the BRIT Awards to care for his child.

Now Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato have posted a statement to Facebook, describing the prognosis as “very optimistic”.

It reads: “We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy. He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words.”

“We’d like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey we are greatly comforted by your support and love.”

A previous statement issued last November read: “We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US. We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.”