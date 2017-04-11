Michael Bublé’s wife gives update on son’s cancer battle

Couple's three-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer last year

Michael Bublé‘s wife Luisana Lopilato has spoken for the first time since her son was diagnosed with cancer.

Bublé announced last November that his three-year-old son, Noah, was battling with liver cancer. In February, the singer said that his son was “progressing well” during his cancer treatment.

Now The Guardian reports that Lopilato spoke at a press conference in Buenos Aires on Monday (April 10)

“When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes,” she said. “It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today. Thank God, my son is well.”

Lopilato continued: “It’s difficult for me to speak about this. It’s very recent and I’m still a bit sensitive about the subject. But the love is daily, when people stop me in the street. It’s wonderful to know that you’re accompanied in life and that people love you.”

Bublé’s previous statement posted to Facebook in February described his son’s prognosis as “very optimistic”.

It read: “We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy. He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words.”

“We’d like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey we are greatly comforted by your support and love.”