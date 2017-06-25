Michael Eavis calls The Variety Bazaar the ‘last big gamble’ of his life

The Glastonbury organiser and his team will host the first edition of the new festival in 2021

Michael Eavis has called The Variety Bazaar “the last big gamble” of his life.

The new festival is set to launch in 2021. It will be produced by the team behind Glastonbury, but will not be held at Worthy Farm.

Speaking to the Glastonbury Free Press, the festival organiser said: “The last big gamble of my life. We have no plans to stop doing [Glastonbury at Worthy Farm], but we want to try something in another location away from the farm, possibly in 2021.”

He added: “It’s still very much in the planning stages, but we’ve got to be brave enough to have a go.”

Eavis also confirmed that he and his daughter and co-organiser Emily are already booking bands for the 2020 edition of the festival, which will mark the event’s 50th anniversary. “Half a century,” he said. “It’s an incredible feat, actually. We’ve been through so many struggles to get here.”

After describing this year’s festival as “the best one yet”, Emily revealed there were more reasons for next year’s fallow year than just giving the farm a break. “It gives us a chance to reflect,” she said. “Everybody has time to recover and come back with fresh ideas.”

The Park and Block9 areas were both introduced at Glastonbury after the fallow year in 2006.

Glastonbury 2017 concludes today with a headline set from Ed Sheeran and performances from Boy Better Know, Biffy Clyro, Haim, Justice and more.