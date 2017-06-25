Michael Eavis says there will be a Glastonbury in 2018 if a certain band reforms

Festival founder is 'already regretting' decision to take a break next year

Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis has said that he would revoke the festival’s planned fallow year in 2018 if a certain band reforms.

Every six years the festival takes what they call “a fallow year”. As the name suggests, the land on which the festival takes place is a working dairy farm, so each year the site needs a drastic renovation to make it festival ready.

The organisers previously confirmed that there would be no festival in 2018 “in order to give the farm, the village and the festival team the traditional year off” to prevent serious damage to the site. The last fallow year was in 2012. The next festival will take place in 2019.

However, Michael Eavis has now told The Guardian that he is “already regretting” the decision to take a year our and said that “there’s one band I want to re-form – if they re-form, I’ll change my mind”.

While he didn’t reveal who that band is, he did add: “It’s not One Direction.”

Meanwhile, Michael Eavis has also called The Variety Bazaar “the last big gamble” of his life. The new festival is set to launch in 2021. It will be produced by the team behind Glastonbury, but will not be held at Worthy Farm.

Speaking to the Glastonbury Free Press, the festival organiser said: “The last big gamble of my life. We have no plans to stop doing [Glastonbury at Worthy Farm], but we want to try something in another location away from the farm, possibly in 2021.”

He added: “It’s still very much in the planning stages, but we’ve got to be brave enough to have a go.”