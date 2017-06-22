Michael Eavis reveals ‘the most significant improvement to Glastonbury 2017’

'A true wonder'

Glastonbury boss Michael Eavis has revealed what he thinks to be ‘the most significant improvement’ to the site this year – and it might not be what you expect.

Revellers have been at Worthy Farm since yesterday, ahead of a weekend of music and arts that will see headline sets from Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters alongside many, many more.

But music aside, Eavis believes that what’s made this year much better is in fact the toilets.

“We really have got out-of-this-world things happening everywhere this years,” he told the Glastonbury Free Press. “But do you know what the most significant improvement on the whole site is? It’s the silent closers on the long drop toilet doors! One of the true wonders of this year’s festival!”

He added: “These door closers are a true technological breakthrough! We’ll need even more for next year’s festival!”

Meanwhile, Eavis also spoke up for ‘man of the people’ Jeremy Corbyn, who’ll be appearing at the festival this weekend.

“Millions of young people – Glastonbury people – voted for him,” he said. “I think he has a fundamental sense of justice, of real political change, of being anti-war and anti-nuclear. That’s what we’ve spent our lives campaigning for, too. Since Emily was two, we’ve been going to London to march for all those things that Jeremy represents.”