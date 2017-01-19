Michael Flatley’s Lord Of The Dance ‘to perform at Trump inauguration’

President-elect pulls in another eleventh hour booking for his inauguration events.

Michael Flatley and his Lord of the Dance troupe have reportedly been booked for Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The troupe’s performance at the Liberty Ball in Washington, D.C. tomorrow night (January 20) was confirmed yesterday (January 19), TMZ reports. Flatley has yet to announce the performance officially, however.

Trump’s inauguration has been hit with many problems so far. A host of artists have either turned down invitations to perform or pulled out of planned events. Former America’s Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho is understood to be the only big name booked to perform at the ceremony itself.

However, the President-elect has now reportedly managed to book a Grammy-winning singer for his Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration concert. The Roots’ Questlove has since taken to Twitter to say that he would pay her not to perform at the event.

The gig at the Lincoln Memorial tonight (January 19) will also include performances from 3 Doors Down, Toby Keith, Sam Moore, Jon Voight, DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys, Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart, Lee Greenwood and Marty Roe.

Meanwhile, Audioslave are preparing to reunite for an anti-Donald Trump Inauguration Ball this week. Performers have also been announced for the anti-Trump Women’s March taking place in Washington, D.C. this weekend.