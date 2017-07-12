Michael Jackson animated Halloween special in the works

Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, Jim Parsons will all appear in voice roles.

A Halloween special featuring the music of Michael Jackson is in the works.

The late singer’s estate has teamed up with US network CBS for Michael Jackson’s Halloween, an original story which will climax with a dance finale featuring an animated MJ.

The hour-long special will follow a pair of teenagers (voiced by MacGyver‘s Lucas Till and The Flash‘s Kiersey Clemons) as they enjoy an unexpected magical adventure at a mysterious hotel located at 777 Jackson Street.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the special’s voice cast will also include Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, Jim Parsons, Lucy Liu, George Eads and Brad Garrett. It is due to air sometime this autumn.

Check out a still from the special shared by Jackson’s official Twitter below.

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris has recently made her acting debut in US TV series Star, while his son Prince has become a reporter on US magazine show Entertainment Tonight. Earlier this year Paris came under fire for saying that she ‘considers herself black’.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in her first-ever in-depth interview, Paris opened up about race, among other topics, saying: “I consider myself black,” before adding that her father “would look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’ So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.”