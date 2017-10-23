Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris sings a lot like her dad

She was singing with cousin Austin Brown over the weekend

Model and activist Paris Jackson has revealed her singing voice, bearing similarities with that of her late father Michael Jackson.

The 19 year old daughter of the iconic popstar performed at Soho House in West Hollywood over the weekend with her cousin and fellow Jackson family member Austin Brown.

Singing Brown’s track ‘Smile’, Paris chimed in with some Jackson-esque falsetto over the chorus. Watch a video of the performance below:

Nothing better than when your little cousin knows the words to your record “Smile” and wants to sing it with you. Love u so much @parisjackson thanks to everyone who came out to watch @mannythedrummer and I rock out. ✌🏿 A post shared by Austin Brown (@austinbrown) on Oct 22, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

“Thank God for the Jackson family! Can’t imagine a world without your Loving contributions!” commented one user under the video.

In August, Paris used a speech at the MTV VMA awards to call out “nazi, white supremacist jerks” in the wake of racial tension in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“We must show these nazi, white supremacist jerks, in Charlottesville and all over the country, that as a nation with liberty as our slogan, we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination.”

“We must resist,” she said, before presenting the award for Best Pop Video.

She also recently starred in the music video for The xx track, ‘I Dare You’, alongside Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.