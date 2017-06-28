Michael Jackson’s chimp companion Bubbles is selling his own paintings

Monkey business

Michael Jackson‘s famous chimp friend Bubbles has taken to painting to pass the time, with a bunch of his works up for sale.

The primate pal’s works are set to be sold at an upcoming charity show in Miami called Apes That Paint. He’ll be joined by over 60 other apes that were raised in the entertainment industry, before being abandoned. Proceeds from the show will go to benefit The Center for Great Apes in Wachula, Florida, where Bubbles has lived since 2005. As the Miami New Times reports, the 4.5-foot-tall, 185-pound, 34-year-old chimpanzee is now the Center’s alpha male, and marks his territory by scraping lines in the sand with a big blue bucket.

Amongst the other apes whose works will be exhibited at the show are chimps from Planet Of The Apes, as well as a number of film, TV and circus animals.

As The Mirror also reports, $30 million is needed to provide the Center’s 61 residents with full care until the end of their lives, and Michael Jackson’s living relatives have reportedly not contributed to Bubbles’ care since the singer’s death in 2009.

Apes That Paint opens July 21 at Frames USA in Miami.

Meanwhile, Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris recently came under fire for commenting that she ‘considers herself black’.

Paris Jackson, 18, is the late star’s only daughter with second wife Debbie Rowe. Paris was 11 years old when Jackson died in 2009.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in her first-ever in-depth interview, Paris opened up about race, among other topics, saying: “I consider myself black,” before adding that her father “would look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’ So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.”