Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson announces acting debut

She'll appear in Lee Daniels' new TV series 'Empire'.

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, is to make her acting debut this year.

The 18-year-old will appear in Star, a new US TV series set in the world of the music industry from Empire creator Lee Daniels.

According to Billboard, she’ll play an “intimidating social media guru” who “has an impact on the show’s lead characters”. The show’s cast includes Queen Latifah, Lenny Kravitz, Naomi Campbell and Benjamin Bratt.

No air date for Paris Jackson’s first episode on Star has been announced yet.

AFP/Getty Images

Paris Jackson recently gave her first ever in-depth magazine interview and claimed that her father was murdered.

“He would drop hints about people being out to get him. And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day’. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit,” she said.

Paris Jackson has since responded to criticism from chat show host Wendy Williams for saying in the interview that she considers herself black.

Meanwhile, The Jacksons have announced a 50th anniversary show in the UK to take place this summer.