Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris responds to criticism for saying she ‘considers herself black’

Talk show host Wendy Williams had criticised the teenager for her comments about race

Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris has responded to criticism she’s faced for saying that she “considers herself black” in a new interview.

Paris Jackson, 18, is the late star’s only daughter with second wife Debbie Rowe. Paris was 11 years old when Jackson died in 2009.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in her first-ever in-depth interview, Paris opened up about race, among other topics, saying: “I consider myself black,” before adding that her father “would look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’ So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.”

“Most people that don’t know me call me white,” Paris added. “I’ve got light skin and, especially since I’ve had my hair blond, I look like I was born in Finland or something.”

US talk show host Wendy Williams responded negatively to Paris’ comments, saying on air: “I get that she considers herself black and everything, but I’m just talking about the visual because you know… black is not what you call yourself, it’s what the cops see you when they got steel to your neck on the turnpike. It’s what they see. But that’s cute and good for her.” Watch in the video below, at the 3.43 mark.

Paris Jackson has responded to Williams’ criticism on Twitter, saying in a later-deleted comment that Williams “didn’t birth me so.” She then added: “She seems to think about the family a lot considering she makes all these claims about us. why are we on her mind so often”.

Elsewhere in her Rolling Stone interview, Paris Jackson said that she’s “absolutely” convinced that her father was murdered, saying: “He would drop hints about people being out to get him. And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day’. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit.”

On her quest for justice, she added: “It’s a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now.”