‘Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D’ to premiere at Venice Film Festival

It's close to midnight and something evil's lurking in the dark ...

The 3D restoration of Michael Jackson‘s ‘Thriller’ will receive its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival later this month.

The pioneering short film, which was originally released in 1983, has been transformed into 3D by original director John Landis, who co-wrote it with the late King of Pop.

Describing the new project, Landis told Billboard: “All of the copies of Thriller out there now are duped and it used to drive me crazy. I’d been trying to get to the negative for a long time as the new digital technologies are amazing at restoring films. And Michael and I always intended for people to see Thriller in a movie theater.

“But we didn’t just restore Thriller. We enhanced it … like in that scene in the Wizard of Oz when Dorothy and the others are being buffed and polished inside Emerald City.”

He has also refused to reveal the specific details of how 3D is utilised in the 14-minute film, but teased that it “takes advantage of 3D in a way that’s very effective”.

John Branco, the co-executor of Michael Jackson’s estate, added: “Michael was going to use 3D elements on the This Is It tour, so this is something Michael would have done. He would love this.”

Thriller is widely considered to be one of the greatest music videos ever made,and remains the only one that has been inducted into the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

The Venice Film Festival takes place from 30 August to 9 September and will also host the world premiere of Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Mother!’, which debuted a terrifying trailer earlier today.