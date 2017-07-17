Michael Stipe publicly supports Radiohead’s decision to perform in Israel

The band's scheduled gig drew new criticism from Roger Waters over the weekend

Michael Stipe has publicly supported Radiohead‘s decision to play a gig in Israel this week.

The Thom Yorke-led band are due to perform in Tel Aviv on Wednesday (July 19), but the gig has been marred in the build-up by a war of words – most recently between Roger Waters and Yorke. Over the weekend, Waters said that “we should observe the picket line” and accused Yorke of “whining” over the matter.

Stipe has now come out in support of Radiohead’s decision to play in Israel. Taking to his Instagram account last night (July 16), the R.E.M. frontman said that he stood with Radiohead on their stance over playing the gig.

“Let’s hope a dialogue continues, helping to bring the occupation to an end and lead to a peaceful solution. Sincerely, Michael Stipe,” the caption reads. See the post below.

I stand with Radiohead and their decision to perform. Let's hope a dialogue continues, helping to bring the occupation to an end and lead to a peaceful solution.

Radiohead have faced numerous requests to cancel the gig, with an open letter recently issued by Artists For Palestine UK – and signed by musicians including Waters, Thurston Moore and Young Fathers – asking the group to “think again” about their decision to perform.

Yorke recently had a Twitter altercation with director Ken Loach over the Israel gig, with the latter asking the band whether they would “stand with the oppressed or the oppressor?”