The first trailer for Michael Winterbottom’s Wolf Alice tour film has been revealed

'On The Road' weaves a love story into the day-to-day life of a touring band and crew

The first trailer for Michael Winterbottom‘s road film set on Wolf Alice‘s UK tour has been shared online.

On The Road was filmed during the London band’s final tour in support of debut album, ‘My Love Is Cool‘, in March 2016.

The mostly unscripted movie stars Leah Harvey as Estelle, a fictitious member of the group’s management team who joins them on the road and falls in love with Joe (James McCardle), a similarly fictitious member of the band’s crew.

Watch the trailer below, via i-D. The film is set for release in the UK on September 29 – the same day as Wolf Alice’s second album, ‘Visions Of A Life‘.

Yesterday (August 14), the band revealed the third track from their upcoming album. ‘Beautifully Unconventional’ follows ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses‘ and ‘Yuk Foo‘, and was premiered on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show.

Speaking to NME for last week’s cover feature, the band spoke about what they took from the experience of making their first album when making ‘Visions Of A Life’.

“The main thing we learned from making the first album is that you only regret the things you don’t do,” Rowsell told NME. “This time around, if we had an inkling of an idea, even if it seemed a bit silly, we’d try it out and see what happened.”