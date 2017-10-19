"I’m in one of the top-selling female groups of all time suffering with depression"

Michelle Williams has opened up about her relationship with depression and mental health issues before, through and after the years with Destiny’s Child.

The singer was recently a guest of CBS ‘‘The Talk’ where she spoke of her lifelong struggle with depression. She began by noting she had been dealing with mental health issues throughout her teenage years. She joined Destiny’s Child aged 20.

“For years, I’m in one of the top-selling female groups of all time suffering with depression” but, as Williams said, didn’t understand what exactly she was dealing with until her thirties.

“It got really really bad…to the point of I was suicidal,” she continued. “I was to that place where it got so dark and heavy because sometimes you feel like ‘I’m the provider, I take care of people, I’m not supposed to be feeling this way—what do I do?’ I wanted out.”

Williams concludes by saying how her experiences inspired her to speak out in an attempt to “normalise this mental health discussion.”.

For help and advice on mental health issues, check out the below organisations: