Mick Jagger shares two new tracks, including the Skepta-featuring ‘England Lost’

The Rolling Stones frontman says the tracks were inspired by the "changing political situation" in the UK

Mick Jagger has released two new tracks inspired by the UK’s political issues.

The iconic musician wrote the songs in April and said he wanted to put them out straight away.

Describing ‘Gotta Get A Grip’ and ‘England Lost’ as responses to the “confusion and frustration with the times we live in”, Jagger said they were the result of “anxiety, unknowability of the changing political situation”.

A spokesperson claims ‘England Lost’ features Skepta, who Jagger says – along with Kendrick Lamar – is doing “very interesting” things and is “pretty much on the button”. Of the collaboration, he said: “Right from the off when I started writing ‘England Lost’, I imagined having a British rapper on the track… Skepta stepped in at a moment’s notice and I just loved what he did.”

Speaking about the track, he said it is “ostensibly” about seeing England lose in the football, but the title gave it a wider importance. “It’s about a feeling that we are in a difficult moment in our history,” he explained.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The video, which was directed by Saam Farahmand, is available to watch above.

The rock icon also released ‘Gotta Get A Grip’, which he says has the message of “despite all those things that are happening, you gotta get on with your own life, be yourself and attempt to create your own destiny.”

Watch the video for ‘Gotta Get A Grip’, starring Girls‘ Jemima Kirke below. Both tracks are available to buy now.

Meanwhile, the Rolling Stones frontman has reportedly penned a 75,000 word memoir but refuses to publish it.

Writer and publisher John Blake makes the claim in an article for The Spectator, in which he alleges to have the manuscript kept in a “secret hiding place”.

Blake says that it was written in late ’70s when Jagger was paid an advance of £1 million, which he eventually gave back. It offers an “extraordinary insight” into the singer and “shows a quieter, more watchful Mick than the fast-living caricature”.