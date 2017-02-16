Mick Jagger has written a ‘masterpiece’ memoir but won’t publish it

The manuscript is 75,000 words long

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has reportedly penned a 75,000 word memoir but refuses to publish it.

Writer and publisher John Blake makes the claim in an article for The Spectator, in which he alleges to have the manuscript kept in a “secret hiding place”.

Blake says that it was written in late ’70s when Jagger was paid an advance of £1 million, which he eventually gave back. It offers an “extraordinary insight” into the singer and “shows a quieter, more watchful Mick than the fast-living caricature”.

Jagger initially found it difficult to write the book, Blake claims, because “all the years of drugs and debauchery had addled his brain so badly that he could not remember anything”. When the book was finished in the early ’80s, it was rejected by publishers because “it was light on sex and drugs”.

Blake goes on to describe the memoir as “a little masterpiece,” adding that it’s “a perfectly preserved time capsule written when the Stones had produced all their greatest music but still burned with the passion and fire of youth and idealism.”

Describing how the book “needed to be published”, Blake says that he approached The Rolling Stones’ management, leading Jagger to claim that he didn’t remember writing it and, upon reading it, that he “never wanted to see it published”.

Blake ends the piece by offering his “apologies to the 10 million people around the world who would love to read this story”.

Richard Johnson/NME

The Rolling Stones’ manager Joyce Smyth has since released a statement, saying: “John Blake writes to me from time to time seeking permission to publish this manuscript. The answer is always the same: He cannot, because it isn’t his and he accepts this. Readers will be able to form a view as regards the matters to which John Blake refers when Sir Mick’s autobiography appears, should he choose to write it.”

Meanwhile, a pair of green velvet trousers first owned by Mick Jagger – and later lent to bandmate Keith Richards – are currently on sale in an online auction.