Migos announce album release date for ‘Culture 2’

Hip-hop trio only just released its predecessor 'Culture' in February

Migos have revealed the release month of their next album, ‘Culture 2’.

The hip-hop trio only released their latest album ‘Culture’ back in February, but have now indicated that its follow-up will come later this year.

Speaking on camera to The Hollywood Fix, member Offset said ‘Culture 2’ would drop in October. See at the 4.18 mark in the video below.

Meanwhile, Offset has also denied that the trio have beef with Chris Brown.

At the weekend, the hip-hop group seemed to become embroiled in a scrap with Brown’s entourage at the BET Awards. Footage of the incident showed the group being surrounded by a group who are said to be linked to Brown. While punches were thrown – there was no indication that Brown was directly involved. However, it had been suggested that Migos member Quavo fell out with Brown after he began dating Karrueche Tran, Brown’s ex-girlfriend.

Speaking to TMZ, Offset has now said that “there’s no beef” and the situation was simply over a “whole lotta paper, whole lotta haters”. He added that he “don’t want no smoke”.

The Migo/Chris Brown incident came after the group came close to blows with Joe Budden on the same night.