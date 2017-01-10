Migos’ ‘Bad And Boujee’ enjoys big streaming boost after Donald Glover shout-out

Glover called the hip-hop trio "the Beatles of this generation" at the Sunday night awards ceremony.

Migos’ ‘Bad And Boujee’ has enjoyed a significant streaming boost after being praised by Donald Glover at this weekend’s Golden Globe Awards.

While collecting an award for his hit TV series Atlanta on Sunday night (January 8), Glover told the audience: “I really wanna thank the Migos, not for being in the show, but for making ‘Bad And Boujee’. That’s the best song ever.”

Glover, who also makes music as Childish Gambino, later branded the hip-hop trio “the Beatles of this generation”.

“I think they’re the Beatles of this generation and I don’t think they get a lot of respect beyond Atlanta,” Glover explained. “There’s a generation of kids that are growing up on something that’s completely separate from a whole group of people. That song [‘Bad And Boujee’] is just fly. There’s no better song to have sex to.”

According to Billboard, streaming of ‘Bad And Boujee’ in the US increased by 243% between 7am and 9am on the morning after the Golden Globes.

The song also received a boost on YouTube, while visits to the site’s Genius lyrics page also spiked following Glover’s shout-out.

‘Bad And Bougee’, the lead single from Migos’ upcoming second album ‘Culture’, was released in October. Billboard reports that the track, which features rapper Lil Uzi Vert, will climb to the top of the US Hot 100 singles chart this week.

So far, ‘Bad And Bougee’ has peaked at Number 67 in the UK.