Watch Migos perform ‘Bad and Boujee’ with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots using office equipment

The collective covered the trap trio's first US number one hit for a skit on Fallon's late-night chat show

Migos have covered their hit ‘Bad and Boujee’ with The Roots and Jimmy Fallon using office equipment instead of musical instruments.

The Atlanta trap trio scored their first US number one song with the track back in January, which owed much to a public shout-out from Atlanta creator and star Donald Glover during the Golden Globes.

‘Bad and Boujee’ has now re-entered the public eye after it received the unlikely cover version during Friday’s (March 24) episode of The Tonight Show. Following previous covers from the likes of Adele, Miley Cyrus and Mariah Carey on the show – two of which were performed with the host, band and artist using children’s toys – Migos joined Fallon and his house band The Roots to perform the song using only vocals and sounds made by office supplies.

Led by Fallon playing a melody using the dialing pad of a telephone, members of Migos and The Roots can be seen hitting water coolers, ripping sellotape and drumming on pots of coffee.

Watch Migos perform ‘Bad and Boujee’ with The Roots and Fallon below.

Migos also performed their recent single ‘T Shirt’, which, along with ‘Bad and Boujee’, features on their new album ‘Culture’. Watch that ski-influenced live performance below.

