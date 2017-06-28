Offset denies Migos and Chris Brown beef

Group reportedly became embroiled in a scrap with Brown's entourage at the BET Awards

Migos rapper Offset has denied that the trio have beef with Chris Brown.

At the weekend, the hip-hop group seemed to become embroiled in a scrap with Brown’s entourage at the BET Awards. Footage of the incident showed the group being surrounded by a group who are said to be linked to Brown. While punches were thrown – there was no indication that Brown was directly involved. However, it had been suggested that Migos member Quavo fell out with Brown after he began dating Karrueche Tran, Brown’s ex-girlfriend.

Speaking to TMZ, Offset has now said that “there’s no beef” and the situation was simply over a “whole lotta paper, whole lotta haters”. He added that he “don’t want no smoke”. Watch in the video below.

The Migo/Chris Brown incident came after the group came close to blows with Joe Budden on the same night.

