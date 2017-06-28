Offset denies Migos and Chris Brown beef
Group reportedly became embroiled in a scrap with Brown's entourage at the BET Awards
Migos rapper Offset has denied that the trio have beef with Chris Brown.
At the weekend, the hip-hop group seemed to become embroiled in a scrap with Brown’s entourage at the BET Awards. Footage of the incident showed the group being surrounded by a group who are said to be linked to Brown. While punches were thrown – there was no indication that Brown was directly involved. However, it had been suggested that Migos member Quavo fell out with Brown after he began dating Karrueche Tran, Brown’s ex-girlfriend.
Speaking to TMZ, Offset has now said that “there’s no beef” and the situation was simply over a “whole lotta paper, whole lotta haters”. He added that he “don’t want no smoke”. Watch in the video below.
The Migo/Chris Brown incident came after the group came close to blows with Joe Budden on the same night.
Tensions were initially heightened after YouTube host DJ Akademiks asked Migos rapper Takeoff why he didn’t feature on their track ‘Bad and Boujee.’ “I ain’t left off Bad and Boujee, you think I left off Bad and Boujee?”, Takeoff replied.
But while it became even more tense when Akademiks asked Takeoff to repeat his answer, Budden had seemingly had enough – and threw his microphone to the ground before storming off. As he did so, all three members of Migos were seen squaring up to Budden.
Budden subsequently explained the feud – and said his actions were “justified” in a Twitter post.