Migos ejected from flight for failing to stow carry-on luggage properly

The rap trio were on their way to a gig in Des Moines when the incident occurred

Migos were ejected from a flight on Friday (July 7) after failing to stow their carry-on luggage properly.

Takeoff, one third of the rap group, was asked to leave a Delta flight from Atlanta to Des Moines after he didn’t buckle his seatbelt or put his bag in the overhead compartment, despite being repeatedly asked to by a crew member.

TMZ reports that Migos’ manager said the star was “exhausted” and too asleep to hear the requests from the flight’s staff.

Only Takeoff was ejected from the flight, but fellow members Quavo and Offset also got off the plane in solidarity. The trio’s manager confronted Delta staff about the incident, during which he threatened to file a lawsuit against them and claimed they were acting against the group because of racial profiling. You can watch the video at TMZ.

Migos were on their way to perform in Des Moines and were eventually rebooked onto a new flight by the airline, as the Des Moines Register reports. They made the show, but were an hour late.

Later, they posted a message on Instagram that thanked Delta “for Making It YOUR job to get US to our concert On TIME!!!”

Last month, Migos announced the release date for forthcoming album ‘Culture 2’.

The hip-hop trio only released their latest album ‘Culture’ back in February, but have now indicated that its follow-up will come later this year.

Speaking on camera to The Hollywood Fix, member Offset said ‘Culture 2’ would drop in October. See at the 4.18 mark in the video below.

Meanwhile, Offset has also denied that the trio have beef with Chris Brown.

At the weekend, the hip-hop group seemed to become embroiled in a scrap with Brown’s entourage at the BET Awards. Footage of the incident showed the group being surrounded by a group who are said to be linked to Brown. While punches were thrown – there was no indication that Brown was directly involved. However, it had been suggested that Migos member Quavo fell out with Brown after he began dating Karrueche Tran, Brown’s ex-girlfriend.