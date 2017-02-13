Migos get kicked off a plane and pre-Grammys party is shut down by police

Atlanta rappers had an eventful weekend

A pre-Grammy party thrown by Migos in Beverly Hills was shut down by police over the weekend.

The Atlanta rappers hosted the Black Tie Grammys party which apparently swelled to over 1,500 attendees after the venue’s address was listed publicly.

Police were reportedly called in the early hours of Sunday morning (February 12) to break up the party.

It reportedly took two hours to disperse the crowds and celebrities, including Chris Brown, who were seen exiting the celebration.

Getty

Several citations were reportedly issued to a number of guests, but it is unclear if the hip-hop stars will face any legal action, reports TMZ. You can watch footage here.

The drama came hours after Migos rapper Offset was kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to stop talking on his phone.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, promptly recorded and posted a 48-second video in which he said: “American Airlines kicked me off the plane for motherfucking talking on the phone… Fuck American Airlines…could have taken a private (plane), kick me off the plane and I’ll go private.” You can watch the footage here.

American Airlines said Offset was removed after he refused to stop talking on his mobile phone when asked to do so by a member of the cabin crew.

A source said he was “loud, disruptive and began cursing”.

Jason Derulo recently claimed he was racially discriminated against by American Airlines staff.

The R&B singer detailed his account of an incident that took place at Miami International Airport last Wednesday (February 8), describing confusion over the amount of bags he could check in and a subsequent disagreement with staff.

Derulo took to social media to claim that he “experienced racial discrimination” by staff, was sworn at by the plane’s pilot and had “15 police officers” called on him “as if I’m a criminal”.